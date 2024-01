MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Ellen Birchwell, a Spanish teacher at Middletown High School, passed away on Monday, Jan. 1. The school district announced the news via Facebook.

Birchwell began working at Middletown High during the 2022-23 school year.

The school will have grief counselors available on Wednesday, Jan. 3, when students and faculty return from break.