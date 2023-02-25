MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating after a reported shooting in Middletown.

According to our partners at WLWT, the Middletown Bureau of Police has requested Ohio BCI to step in to investigate a shooting reportedly involving an officer.

A police presence is in the 2900 block of Towne Blvd. in Middletown, near Walmart, WLWT says.

A representative from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed to 2 NEWS that officers were not reported injured. The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation is still active and ongoing at this time.

It is not known if anyone was injured at this time.

