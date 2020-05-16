Middletown Police looking for man wanted for murder

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for Jason Halcomb, 40, in connection to the murder of a man on Curtis Street.

Halcomb was last seen in a yellow shirt with blue jeans, and stands approximately six-feet-tall.

Police were notified of the shooting Friday at roughly 9 p.m. When they arrived the victim was found and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Halcomb allegedly robbed a group of homeless people, when the victim came to the defense of a woman. It was then that Halcomb fired on the victim and fled the scene.

Authorities consider Halcomb to be armed and dangerous. Middletown PD discourage approaching him but ask instead for people to call Detective Hoover at 513-425-7796 with information.