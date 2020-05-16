Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Middletown Police looking for man wanted for murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for Jason Halcomb, 40, in connection to the murder of a man on Curtis Street.

Halcomb was last seen in a yellow shirt with blue jeans, and stands approximately six-feet-tall.

Police were notified of the shooting Friday at roughly 9 p.m. When they arrived the victim was found and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Halcomb allegedly robbed a group of homeless people, when the victim came to the defense of a woman. It was then that Halcomb fired on the victim and fled the scene.

Authorities consider Halcomb to be armed and dangerous. Middletown PD discourage approaching him but ask instead for people to call Detective Hoover at 513-425-7796 with information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS