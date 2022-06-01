MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police is investigating several overnight shootings.

On May 31 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of several gunshots on the 400 block of Curtis Street.

They found several apartments that were struck by gunfire. Officers searched the area and reported no injuries during the investigation.

At 10:47 p.m., officers responded back to the 400 block of Curtis Street for an additional report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found a female struck in the neck by a bullet. Middletown Division of Fire transported her hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 1, another call of reported gunshots in the 600 block of 16th Avenue came into the 911 center.

Officers received additional information of a vehicle crashed into a tree at 16th Avenue and South Verity Parkway with the occupants fleeing from the car.

They located one of the passengers of the car. He was transported to the Middletown Police Department for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing for all three locations and shootings.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700 or Detective French at 513-425-7742.