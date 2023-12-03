DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two firefighters were injured Sunday morning in Middletown.

According to our partners at WLWT, a fire in the 2100 block of Tytus Ave. broke out in the early hours of the morning. Around 4 a.m., the firefighters suffered minor injuries after one fell through the second floor, landing on the other.

Both firefighters were reportedly treated at Atrium Medical Center and have since been released.

Two deceased dogs were discovered on the premises. The residents were not present at the time of the incident.

Fire Chief Thomas Snively thanked the EMTs for “their resilience and commitment to duty.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.