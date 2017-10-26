call to action description

Miamisburg Schools hopeful voters will pass levy

News

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN)- The 6.7 million dollar renewable levy, if passed, would last for the next five years.

School officials say the money will go towards operating costs such as salaries, utilities and classroom materials.

When a levy is renewed, taxes do not go up.

Currently, the 6.7 million dollars make up 13 percent of the schools budget.

Miamisburg City Schools Treasurer, Tina Hageman says passing the levy is vital.

“If you lose 6.7 million, it’s a lot to lose from your annual budget,” said Hageman. She explained, “We need to keep class sizes low so we can provide the additional services and transportation services for all of our students. It’s things of that nature.”

It’s unclear what exactly would have to happen if the levy fails as far as staffing is concerned.

