Miami Valley welcomes first “Leap-year” baby

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday excited families celebrated the arrival of leap-year babies.

The first leap-year baby in the Miami Valley was born at about 12:05 Saturday morning at Southview Medical Center. The baby girl’s parents were not expecting a leap-year baby, but they now say they’ll have extra special celebrations every four years on February 29th.

Kayla Dixon is the new mother. She says, “I can start by saying that I did not want a leap-year baby at all. My family celebrates birthdays really big so I was thinking what date do you pick because that’s not really fair to her. She wanted to be a leap-year baby. I did not want her to.”

Both the new mother and baby girl are healthy, and happy to be heading home soon.