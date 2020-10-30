Miami Valley under freeze warning early Halloween

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Miami Valley.

The NWS said the warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Forecast lows will range from 27 to 31 degrees. Dayton will be around 30 degrees.

These temperatures will kill crops and sensitive vegetation. Bring plants inside or cover them to try to keep them alive tonight. Temperatures in Dayton will likely be below freezing between 6 and 8 a.m. tonight.

Outdoor plumbing may be damaged by these temperatures. Make sure outdoor water pipes are wrapped, drained, or slowly dripping. Also, cover above-ground sprinkler pipes.

Anytime the temperatures drop below freezing it’s important to consider all four p-words: plants, pipes, pets, and people. If you are cold so are your pets. Bring them inside. Check on your neighbors during the winter season to make sure their heat is working on the cold nights we will see.

Tonight will likely be the first freeze for Dayton. Typically we expect to see the first freeze around Oct. 22. However the last 10 years the average first freeze date is around Oct. 28. Five of the last 10 years had the first freeze in November.

In the last twenty years, we only add one additional year with the first freeze after Halloween.

2019 Nov. 1 2016 Nov. 12 2014 Nov. 1 2012 Nov. 3 2010 Nov. 1 2007 Nov. 2

The latest first freeze recorded in Dayton was Nov. 25, 1931.