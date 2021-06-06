Miami Valley teen organizes golf tournament to raise money for spinal cord injury research

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A charity golf outing was held Sunday to support spinal cord injury recovery.

The event was held at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace. It raised money for the “Jack Jablonski Believe in Miracles” foundation. That foundation is named for a high school hockey player who was paralyzed after an accident on the ice.

The foundation supports research and recovery treatments for people who have suffered spinal cord injuries. Sunday’s tournament was hosted by a Miami Valley teen athlete.

Organizer Luke Nold says, “Picture this: you get in a car accident, wake up in the emergency room, and the doctor says you can’t walk anymore. You go to the Mayo Clinic, they do a surgery implant in your spine, and say ‘you know what? We’re going to try to make you walk again’. And that’s what it’s all about.”

About 20 people participated in Sunday’s tournament.