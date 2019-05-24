Miami Valley students to compete in the National Spelling Bee

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several local students will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The event will be held in National Harbor, Maryland from May 27 through May 30.

The event’s websites says “Our purpose is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.”

The Bee has occurred every year since 1925.

There are 516 competitors this year,

Sophia Lopez, 11, from Cedarville Elementary School spoke about how she got involved with the National Spelling Bee, “I placed sixth in regionals, so I applied for RSVBee, which is a program where spellers can apply to got to the National Spelling Bee and I got in so, I’m going to the National Spelling Bee.”

RSVBee is a program that allows spellers who could not get sponsors or are from highly competitive areas to partake in the event.

Kaiden Webb, 13, from Eaton Middle School talked about different ways to study for the spelling bee, “There are a lot of different ways, there’s some little websites that you can actually use which is the National Spelling Bee website, but there’s also some more. There’s also some books or videos you can watch.”

Arjun Kurup, 13, from Watts Middle School commented on the multiple techniques spellers use during the competition, “Sometimes you’re nervous or sometimes you mishear it, so it’s probably best to make sure you don’t mishear it, so you ask for the word. And also there are a lot of words that sound similar and you want to make sure you know it so asking for the definition, asking for a repeat, just clarify it so that you know how to spell for sure.”

The grand prize is $50,000 cash and an engraved trophy from the event, $2,500 cash and a reference library from Merriam-Webster, $400 worth of reference works, a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannic © replica set, and a three-year membership to Britannic Online © Premium from Encyclopædia Britannic, and a trip to New York and Hollywood to be a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

To learn more about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, check out their website.

