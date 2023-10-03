WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — United Auto Workers (UAW) members are getting plenty of support. People from across the Miami Valley have been joining the picket lines.

Workers are picketing around the clock demanding higher wages to cover their expenses.

Since the strike began over 25,000 workers have left the assembly line, including dozens here at the General Motors plant in West Chester. Members of UAW went on strike with three plants on Sept. 15th. The strike has expanded twice since then, with 17 percent of UAW workers now on the picket line.

The union is seeking better benefits and bigger raises, citing quarter-trillion dollar profits in the past decade from the big three: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

At Tuesday’s rally, people from across the region showed their support. Several different area union groups also showed support.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have a living wage,” said Stacey Benson-Taylor, executive member, Dayton Miami Valley AFL-CIO Everything is going up in this country and wages are stagnant. And so people are really falling behind. And we want to be out here to rally in support to make sure that we are encouraging the workers, supporting the workers.”

Negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three are still ongoing. So far, there has been no agreement.