Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) — The season of respiratory illnesses continues.

RSV cases remain high across the Miami Valley, but they have stayed steady over the last few days. Dayton Children’s Hospital reported 52 cases in the facility on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Flu cases are starting to make an impact on hospitals, though. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Montgomery County has 213 hospitalizations so far this flu season. That is the highest in the state of Ohio. Clark County has the fifth highest with 68 hospitalizations so far this season.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health, said he is seeing more patients with severe cases.

“All the hospitals are seeing more and more of the influenza patients coming in. And these are not patients that are healthy. These are people who are unfortunately having severe manifestations and they require prolonged hospitalization. So it’s starting to get to the point where it is going to be putting a strain on health care systems across the entire state,” Dr. Colon said.

It does not look like it will be slowing down anytime soon with health leaders saying the peak is still weeks away. Charles Patterson, the Health Commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District, stressed the importance of getting the flu shot and hopefully preventing any major strains on local hospitals.

“We’ve been giving flu shots for a long, long time. We need to keep people out of the hospital so that when other illnesses come about or injuries, that they’re able to be taken care,” Patterson explained.