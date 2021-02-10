Miami Valley school districts support plan to halt standardized tests to alleviate pandemic-related challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miami Valley school districts are supporting a proposal in the Ohio Statehouse that would drop the requirement for standardized tests this school year. The bill would drop all state mandated tests and require the Department of Education to request a waiver for all federally mandated tests.

A Superintendent says it’s an “impossible situation” this year as the pandemic is compounding the effects of poverty, lack of internet connectivity, homelessness, and food insecurity. And advocates of the bill say adding high-pressure test days are making it worse.

Dr. Bob Hill is the superintendent of the Springfield City School District. He says, “It’s a great deal of stress on them on multiple fronts.” It’s already a challenge to get thousands of Springfield students on the same page. 1400 are learning virtually and roughly 5,000 are learning in person.

Dr. Bob Hill says testing adds unnecessary pressure “Now you’re going to ask us to place kids in a high-stakes testing, high stress situation in the middle of a pandemic, to measure something that we already know.

He says standardized tests do not accurately measure students’ performance, they’re a snapshot in time. He adds they’re impacted by whether a student ate breakfast that morning and what happened at the home the night before. “They don’t measure true knowledge and they’re not usable because the data doesn’t come back to us until a year later.”

It’s also putting a huge strain on educators who have to adjust their lesson plans, and test scores are often tied to teachers’ performance evaluations. They’re also trying to care for students’ social and emotional wellbeing outside the classroom. Dr. Hill says, “That’s their worry, that social part of it. So a good portion of our students are sporadically here and that leads to learning loss.”

He said his own third-grader came to him in tears, worried failing the state’s reading test would mean he wouldn’t move on to fourth grade. “The stress that we’re putting on our kids and our teachers is not ok.”

Superintendent Hill hopes this bill at least provides some relief to students and staff. He adds everyone is already working hard to address learning gaps for years to come. This bill will continue to have hearings in the Ohio House’s Higher Education and Career Readiness Committee.