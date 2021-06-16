Miami Valley school district, parents say Ohio school security is necessary investment

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced $10 million in school security grants, which would help Miami Valley school districts and higher education fund necessary safety improvements.

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli said money from the state that can be put toward security means more money from the budget that can be invested in students’ education.

“We have made some very, very quality upgrades, and again, bottom line it’s for the protection of staff and students,” Lolli said.

Fairborn City Schools have been upgrading their school security system for the past two years.

With new school buildings under construction, this grant money would help the district purchase the latest school security technology.

“We can never get too much security in this day and age, so we will welcome as many dollars as possible to enhance security for our school system,” Lolli said.

The grants will be awarded through the Ohio School Safety Center, with $5 million designated to higher education and $5 million for K-12 schools. The grants could cover enhancements like new security cameras, secure doors and better lighting in parking lots.

Some parents said security has become a part of their child’s daily school routine.

“For the school my kids go to, they’re pretty well set-up on security,” parent Robin Johnson said. “Metal detectors, go through bags going through the school, when they get to school, if they get to school late, they have to go through the office, check bags through the office.”

However, even though schools have ramped up safety measures, parents said it’s a worthy investment.

“We trust the schools with our children, when they leave our house, we want them to come back safe at night,” parent Rocky Johnson said. “With everything that’s going on across the country, yeah, I think that the money is well worth putting into the school systems to make sure our children get home safe.”

For these districts, school security will be even more important because many, including Fairborn, are returning fully in-person in the fall.