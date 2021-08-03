Miami Valley restaurant, gym react to NYC vaccination requirement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A policy announced Tuesday in New York City will require people to be vaccinated before entering a restaurant, theater or gym. Businesses in the Miami Valley say it doesn’t need to come to that here.

“Based on my experience, what I do is I just try to be prepared for anything now, especially after having to live through COVID,” said Daniel Meza-Cuadra, owner of DMC Boxing.

Meza-Cuadra said business at his boxing gym is going well, but after a year with pandemic restrictions, a policy like this wouldn’t come as a surprise.

While New York City’s policy doesn’t affect Ohio, Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, said it’s an incentive for those delaying their vaccination.

“We want to get all those people to be protected as quickly as possible, so that’s where incentives come in to try to urge them on to do what they were going to do, but don’t procrastinate, do it today, do it now,” Suffoletto said.

The owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern said he doesn’t think this should be up to businesses to enforce.

“The best we can do is encourage people, take the time, get vaccinated, but it’s still a personal choice,” owner Patric Reed said.

These business owners said to get vaccinated so a policy like New York City’s doesn’t happen here.

“If not for you, do it for your kids, do it for your neighbor, do it for the people you are sitting next to in a restaurant,” Reed said.

“You should be a little less selfish and do it, I don’t really care what the politics are or behind it, if we can make things safer, let’s do it,” Meza-Cuadra said.