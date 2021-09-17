Miami Valley reacts to FDA panel’s vote on Pfizer booster shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health experts and people in the Miami Valley are reacting after an FDA panel voted against recommending Pfizer booster shots for Americans age 64 and under.

Premier Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Belcastro said health officials weren’t surprised by Friday’s vote as new data on boosters comes in.

“The more we study what was currently known, and this Israeli study, we were not surprised by how this vote landed, initially targeting the high risk group,” Belcastro said.

Belcastro said with this vote from the FDA panel, there can be more confidence in the effectiveness of just two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Even though we hear it wanes with time, it’s still highly effective against the delta variant in preventing severe disease and hospitalization,” Belcastro said.

Some people in the Miami Valley Friday night said they were willing to get the booster, but will follow what’s being recommended.

“I think we need to follow the science,” Linda Zupnick from Bexley, Ohio said. “We have a lot of people in our family that are involved in science and I think that if that’s what they come up with, then I agree with it.”

Others said this decision makes them appreciate they got the first two doses.

“While it would be nice to have a booster shot, it’s a privilege. and there are many places in the world that haven’t even had their first dose,” Andrea Brown from Washington said.

Belcastro said now attention can turn to getting more people vaccinated.

“We need to focus on preventing severe disease and hospitalization, and we also need to focus on getting the unvaccinated vaccinated, whether it be nationally and even globally,” Belcastro said.

Belcastro said that health experts will continue to watch research on boosters, and there is still a possibility it will be recommended for the general population in the future.