DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The British Transportation Museum in Dayton celebrates British culture and British-made cars, but on Thursday, they are remembering the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pete Stroble is the President of the museum.

“It just caught us by surprise. You kind of think that she’s going to live forever,” Stroble said.

A flag from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee hangs in the museum. They have even been working on a car from her father’s coronation.

“We have a 1936 Daimler that was in the coronation procession of her dad, King George VI,” Stroble said.

Dr. Glen Duerr, a Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University is from the United Kingdom.

“I remember seeing her as a boy in London. She used to take the carriage around Buckingham Palace,” Dr. Duerr explained.

Dr. Duerr said the Queen will be remembered for opening up the royal family and embracing the public.

“Just the sheer extent of 70 years, if we think of all that’s happened, what she inherited in 1952 and then what she’s kind of leaving behind in 2022, it’s really quite remarkable,” Dr. Duerr said.

The Queen also played a crucial role in keeping up the ‘Special Relationship’ between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“Many American presidents had official state dinners with the Queen, which has been significant in the building and maintenance of that relationship,” Dr. Duerr said.

Dr. Laura Hume is an Associate Professor of History and the Director of the Prelaw Program at the University of Dayton. She said it will now be up to King Charles III to maintain those relationships and Britain’s standing with the rest of the world.

“Charles and Camilla, his wife, can act as ambassadors for Britain. They can go to other countries, help mend some of those broken relationships, not least of which with other European nations because of Brexit,” Dr. Hume explained.

As all eyes turn to King Charles now, Queen Elizabeth’s legacy will live on in communities around the world.

“I share my sympathies with them. But it’s a real change, so it’ll be interesting to see how the King takes over,” Stroble said.

