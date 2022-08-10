(WDTN) – Miami Valley law enforcement are showing their support for their sister in blue who was shot Wednesday night.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop in Wayne County, Indiana. Police said the suspect drew a weapon during a traffic stop and fired several shots at Burton. The officer was was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and is in critical condition.

Police have been offering their condolences to Officer Burton and the department.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Richmond (IN) Police Officer Seara Burton. She was shot in the line of duty tonight and was transported to MVH fighting for her life. Vandalia Police Department

The men and women of the division are sending their thoughts and prayers to Richmond (IN) Police Department and Officer Burton who was shot in the line of duty and per her chief, is fighting for her life right now. Huber Heights Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with Richmond (IN) Police Officer Seara Burton. She was shot in the line of duty tonight and is fighting for her life. Englewood Ohio Police Department·



On behalf of the Preble County Sheriff‘s Office our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond Police Department during this difficult time. Preble County Sheriff’s Office

Burton is a four-year veteran with the department. She was recently elevated to the position of K9 handler.