MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Last week’s tragic mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina claimed the lives of seven people, including Miami Valley native Nicole Connors.

Connors, 52, was the matriarch of her extended family and a 1988 graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School.

She used to live in Trotwood and Harrison Township, but was living in Raleigh with her husband, Tracey Howard, when the unimaginable happened.

Howard came home from the store to find his wife and her dog Sami dead on their front porch.

“She was shot with a shotgun. Neck, hip area, her legs, stomach,” Howard said.

Connors was of seven people shot and killed by a 15-year-old suspect who reportedly went on a rampage in Raleigh Thursday night in his own neighborhood.

Now, Connors is being remembered as a woman who devoted her life to family.

“She was just a kind person, a good person. She didn’t deserve anything like this. No one does, really, but she was a good person. She took good care of me. She took care of her family,” Howard said.

Those interested in donating to Howard’s GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses can do so here.