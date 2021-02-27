Miami Valley Military History Museum hosts event to raise awareness of potential move

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Military History Museum held a “meet and greet” event Saturday.

The event will help support the Military History Museum’s goal of relocating to Fairborn later this year. The museum has outgrown its current building on the grounds of the Dayton VA. The move to Fairborn would provide space for events throughout the year.

Catherine Beers-Conrad runs the museum. She says, “We are hoping that they will look at this and see this as just the parcel of things that we have that we can bring to Fairborn and interact with Fairborn.”

Organizers hope the move will make the museum more accessible to people of all ages.