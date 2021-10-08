FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Several school districts across the Miami Valley are being impacted by supply chain problems due to the pandemic, and cafeteria staff are navigating recent shortages.

“We never know from week to week what is going to be available,” said Kathleen Housman, nutrition services manager at Fairborn City Schools.



While the supply chain problems are making it difficult to feed students a nutritious breakfast and lunch, Centerville and Fairborn district officials said the shortage doesn’t mean students are going without food.

“It’s really our main entrees that we’re having trouble getting the most,” said Olivia Stone, nutrition services manager at Centerville Schools.

“Anything from the kid’s favorite uncrustables PB&J, all the way down to the trays and cutlery,” Housman said.

Both schools confirm that the issue is linked to pandemic-related shortages.

“It gets more challenging every week. I thought last year was challenging but this year is really a challenge. It’s a trucking problem, and it’s a labor shortage from my understanding,” Housman said.

Because of the shortage, the schools are making changes to their menus. Officials advise families to check the online menus each morning before school to view the changes.

One parent, Annie Doyle said her family is adjusting to the change. “We just check out the menu the school is offering and then my children pick whether they want to pack or buy, and we stock up at the grocery store and pack their lunches,” she said.