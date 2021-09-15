Miami Valley hospitals reaching critical levels of concern as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19 patient in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Across the Miami Valley hospitals are being pushed to the edge as they try to manage growing numbers of covid-19 patients.

Sarah Hackenbracht, the president & CEO for the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association said, “We need people to take us seriously now, to wear their masks, and get vaccinated so we can come out of this on the other side.”

Across the region, which includes Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Preble, Clark, Champaign, Darke, and Shelby counties, 1 in 6 hospital patients are covid-19 positive. 373 people are hospitalized with covid-19. 89 people are in the ICU, and a staggering 71 people are on ventilators.

“We’ve got to have people understand how serious this is for our hospitals. When we see people going about their day, not wearing masks, going to football games, going to large scale community events, and pretending covid is not an issue, it is causing us grave concern,” Hackenbracht said.

Health leaders said the region’s hospitals are prepared to open new covid units as we inch closer to a previous peak of 522 patients hospitalized in our region last December.

As the pandemic pushes area hospitals beyond their limits Hackenbracht said it’s also weighing heavily on our caregivers.

“It is something that I truly think is starting to take the wind out of their sails as they try to provide care and continue to come across people, particularly for covid-19, that could’ve avoided being hospitalized had they gotten vaccinated,” she said.