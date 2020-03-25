Miami Valley hospitals planning now for PPE shortage due to possible influx of coronavirus patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley hospitals are working to stretch their personal protective equipment supplies as far as possible, in anticipation of shortages in the weeks and months ahead.

On Tuesday Dr. Amy Acton confirmed the state has delivered to the counties newly-secured supplies of personal protective equipment. But she’s talking about boxes, not truckloads. Hospitals are having to stretch already-thin resources.

Dr. Steven Burdette is the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Miami Valley Hospital. He says, “I’m already thinking when we’re out of equipment, and I pray we’re not. I pray that goes away and we won’t have to deal with that. But I’ve got to be thinking that when I’m out of equipment, how are we going to protect our staff, how are we going to protect our patients?”

Area hospitals are forced to think several weeks in the future, anticipating the toll the coronavirus will take on the Miami Valley.

John Weimer is a Vice President at Kettering Health Network and a leader of the Incident Command Center. He says, “We might not need it today, but we want to make sure that we’re getting what we need in advance so we can stay ahead of this.”

On Tuesday Dr. Amy Acton used this map to show counties are getting PPE:

State’s PPE disbursement

It’s not a lot, but it’s better than nothing. The Montgomery County EMA is handling that responsibility. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge says, “This includes managing the resources provided by the strategic national stockpile. Which arrived just yesterday at our distribution center location, and include medical supplies and PPE.”

WATCH: What hospitals are doing to conserve PPE right now:

But even the national supply is no certainty. Governor DeWine again promised to secure as much PPE as possible, but Ohio must compete against other states like New York for critical resources. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, “We need, at a minimum, an additional 30,000 ventilators. You cannot buy them, you cannot find them. Every state is trying to get them.”

In the absence of adequate help from the federal government, individual hospitals are also working to secure their own supply.

In a statement, Kim Strahl, VP and Chief Procurement Officer for Strategic Sourcing at Premier Health wrote:

“Our government partners, as well as the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association are helping us to stay connected with any governmental supplies that are available. We have made our needs known. Many other processes are in place, most of which are coordinated thru Supply Chain. We’re working though our key supply partners to obtain as much PPE product as is available. Our team is pursuing multiple other resources or alternative suppliers to find if the products that might be available meet our clinical needs. My team is working all day, every day to find product for our clinicians and working hand-in-hand with infection control to verify any quality concerns.”