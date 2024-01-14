DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus experienced a water break on Sunday morning.

Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital, located at 1 Wyoming St. in downtown Dayton experienced a water break on Jan. 14. The issue originated from the handler on the roof.

In a statement from Premier Health, it is said that the water break caused “significant damage,” but hospital leadership worked to develop a temporary emergency plan.

The hospital will continue to deliver healthcare while crews work to resolve the issue.