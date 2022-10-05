DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five patients, all who were treated at Miami Valley Hospital’s Trauma Center, were honored for overcoming tremendous odds in their journeys to recovery at the Miami Valley Hospital’s Trauma Survivors Banquet on Tuesday.

Miami Valley Hospital holds the annual trauma survivor celebration to recognize survivors and the medical staff who helped them.

In December 2021, Chastity Rettig suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital’s level one trauma center for treatment. On Tuesday, she was one of the survivors sharing her story of how Miami Valley Hospital’s trauma center changed her life.

“For my trauma surgeon, she’s obviously the best, she’s amazing at what she does,” Rettig said.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be where I was and I wouldn’t have made it through what I did.”

Travis Osborne, who went out to celebrate the 30th birthday of his friend Logan, was hit by gunfire in the 2019 Oregon District Mass Shooting. Osborne was taken to the Emergency Department of Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma center. This is where he spent the next five days in and out of surgery, while grieving the loss of his friend.

Osborne said he was told he would be lucky if he got to keep his arm because of the injuries he sustained.

“Having the type of staff that they have there it made it possible for me to not only keep my arm, but only keep it but use it effectively,” Osborne said.

The other three Trauma Survivors Banquet honorees include:

Neesha Allen, who was involved in a car crash in September 2020. Dayton Fire and EMS responded to the scene where they worked quickly to extricate Allen from the mangled car. Allen was evaluated at the Miami Valley Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center.

Cathy Peters, who suffered injuries from a farming accident in December 2021. Peters was concluding farming duties when high winds brought down a stack of hay bales, pinning Peters underneath. Peters was transported to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center.

Renae Eshleman, a social worker at Miami Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department, who suffered traumatic injuries from a car accident. On the 20-year anniversary of the accident, Eshleman reached out to Miami Valley Hospital’s Trauma Program to express her gratitude for the care she received on that tragic day.

“This is a great night for us to celebrate patients who have shown their fortitude and resilience and gone through difficult situations and emerged,” Dr. Peter Ekeh, Medical Director of Trauma at Miami Valley Hospital, said.

“It’s also an opportunity to thank our caregiver and celebrate them, and for them to see the fruit of their hard work.”