Miami Valley health officials say no COVID-19 case spike here yet as statewide cases jump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some health officials in the Miami Valley said there’s been no noticable spike in COVID-19 cases locally as the state reports the highest number of cases since early June.

579 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by Ohio Department of Health. That’s the highest number of cases reported since June 4th, when 621 cases were reported.

Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said it’s too soon to tell what caused a one-day spike. However, now health officials will be watching to see if the jump becomes an upward trend.

“Every time we see an uptick we all get nervous because we know it can happen,” Colon said. “This is what we’re trying to make sure all of the public understands. The risk has not gone away, but the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.”

Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner Charles Patterson said the county’s seen around 10 cases a week for the past few weeks.

The county has more than 50% of their vaccine-eligible population with at least one dose, but the group with the lowest vaccination rate is in young adults and teens.

Patterson said that’s a concern because of the Delta Variant, which could be a factor in Thursday’s statewide spike.

“We want to make sure that people understand that the Delta variant is hitting harder in those younger people,” Patterson said. “We know it’s very low number and we have yet to see a Delta variant here in Clark County, but that doesn’t mean it’s not either here or will be here very shortly.”

Greene County Public Health Nurse Diedra Owsley said the county’s seeing less than 10 cases per day for the past three weeks.

Owsley said the county is continuing to push vaccination efforts, even though the number of vaccinations daily is declining.

“We were seeing 2,000 to 3,000 a day at our vaccine clinics,” Owsley said. “Now, we’re seeing 20, but that’s 20 people that are vaccinated today that weren’t yesterday.”

All three health officials said they’re hopeful that a rise in cases and the delta variant will encourange more people to get vaccinated in July.