KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The New Year brings new year’s resolutions, which typically means a big boost in gym memberships. After almost two years of COVID restrictions, more people across the Miami Valley are starting 2022 by joining a gym.

“My goals are to get stronger, eat healthier, and feel like I can get up in the morning and get ready to go,” said Clayton Mathile, a trainer at Workout Anytime in Kettering.

At Workout Anytime Kettering membership growth is holding up against the Omicron variant. “We’re expecting to sell about 230 new members. Our goal last year was around 200, and we hit that. I think we’ll at least increase by 30 or 40,” said Holly Surface, owner of Workout Anytime.

Twenty-two percent of U.S. health clubs and studios have closed permanently since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the U.S. fitness industry has lost $29.2 billion in revenue, according to findings by the National Health & Fitness Alliance. Usage declined by more than 50% during the height of the pandemic.

At DMC Boxing Academy in Centerville, every year has been better than the year before.

“The last couple of months have been very very busy. I get calls maybe every two or three days, and I have people interested who want to come and try the gym,” said the owner of DMC Boxing Daniel Meza-Cuadra.

He said he’d like to increase membership by 50 percent and will continue to prioritize fitness.

“The art of boxing is the art of hitting without getting hit, and that’s how I try to train people. I teach them to learn how to protect themselves, how to be in shape, and have a healthy life, and work together as a team,” he said.