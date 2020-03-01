Miami Valley Girl Scouts honored with Gold Award

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – 19 local Girl Scouts earned the Girl Scout Gold Award at a ceremony Sunday.

The Gold Award is the most prestigious award Girl Scouts can earn, which recognizes scouts who demonstrate extraordinary effort in developing solutions for problems facing our world. These girl scouts each spent more than 80 hours learning about issues, then using what they learned to make the world a better place.

Sarah Kelly is the director of program and partnerships. She says, “The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable. Girls again really take the time to identify needs in their community, address the root causes of those needs, by doing a take action project, which requires them to do education.”

Any Girl Scout in grades 9 through 12 are eligible to win the Gold Award.