Miami Valley food pantry taking part in “Soup-er Bowl of Caring”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace hosted a fundraiser called the “Souper Bowl of Caring”, a nationwide day of giving to tackle hunger in the community.

Organizations provide fresh food for families. The goal Sunday was to reach 50,000 total meals.

Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of With God’s Grace, says, “This year we were partnered with them to do the Souper Bowl of Caring to be able to have the families who are watching the Super Bowl to give back to the community to help our families who are struggling during this time with food.”

You can help by donating to With God’s Grace in person or on their website at this link. Every dollar donated provides four meals.