Miami Valley first responders deployed to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

NEW ORLEANS, Ohio (WDTN) — As Hurricane Ida barreled through Louisiana making landfall as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane, first responders from across the Miami Valley are answering the call for help.

“Your throat swells up. You’re excited that you can go help people that need your help,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) team deployed to Baton Rouge for water rescues.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, which covers the western part of New Orleans.

“This deployment seems like what we did for Hurricane Harvey back in Houston where it’s mostly boat operations at least in the beginning where we are actually going into the subdivision where people are still underwater,” said Evan Schumann, program manager for Ohio Task Force 1.

The American Red Cross has more than 600 volunteers assisting from across the country, including about 13 from the Dayton region.

Marita Salkowski, with the American Red Cross-Central and Southern Ohio region, said “they’re helping with the people who either went to evacuation shelters in advance or went to the shelter because their property has been damaged.”

The Red Cross team includes healthcare professionals who can replace eyeglasses and help get prescription medication. They also have disaster mental health volunteers.

“To see all your belongings and your home and everything just get washed away that has a very strong mental impact,” Salkowski said.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please go to www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.