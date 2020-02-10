Miami Valley filmmakers win Oscar award for best documentary

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Oscar awards are coming back to the Miami Valley after “American Factory” was named Best Documentary.

Fans gathered at The Neon theater as the Oscar was awarded to local filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar. “American Factory” beat out four other documentaries.

The film goes behind the curtain at the Fuyao Glass factory in Moraine, exploring the relationship between the American and Chinese workers, and the evolving workforce.

On Sunday night fans gathered at The Neon for an Oscars watch party to cheer on the hometown favorites.

Jonathan McNeal says, “Well we’re delighted for Steve and Julia just got the Oscar for best documentary. And they won and we’re really excited for them and for Dayton and their entire team.”

Both Reichert and Bognar have been nominated for Oscars in the past, but this is their first win. Bognar closed the pair’s acceptance speech by thanking the quote “tough, inventive, great people of Dayton, Ohio.”