(WDTN) — Another month of record high prices; this time inflation reached 9.1% in June 2022, which is the highest in 40 years.

Gas prices rose more than 11%, while energy prices went up 7.5% and the food index went up 1% on the month. Dr. Jonathan Burson, assistant professor of finance at Cedarville University, said part of this large jump is due to high gas prices along with the ongoing war in Ukraine and supply chain problems.

“We have backups in ports on both sides of the United States, in the Atlantic and in the Pacific. And the constraints there are causing consumer prices to rise,” Dr. Burson said.

The Federal Reserve is still trying to help bring down inflation with another round of interest rate hikes expected; however, Dr. Burson said this is just one part of the solution.

“If the Fed raises interest rates, that doesn’t cause the supply to get fixed. We still have a supply problem, and so the Fed is trying to slow down the economy and bring prices back down from the demand side. The supply side still has to get fixed,” Dr. Burson said.

There is good news, though; gas prices are already starting to fall, which Dr. Burson said will help bring down costs across the board. He said we could start to see inflation level off for the rest of the summer.

“With the price of oil coming down, gas prices coming down, that will hopefully lower inflation for the overall consumer. And we have seen prices come down. Even today, prices of oil dropped significantly,” Dr. Burson said.