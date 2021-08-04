Miami Valley doctors concerned, but not surprised, over 2,167 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley doctors say seeing cases over the 2,000 mark for the first time in months is concerning, but they’re not surprised it’s reached this point.

“We’ve seen this happen all across the country, particularly in the south over the past few weeks, and what happens is when this delta variant hits a community, it just goes way up,” Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein said.

Weinstein said this spike is different from what we saw last winter. This time, the vaccine is out, masks have come off and the virus has changed.

Weinstein said younger people are driving the majority of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, and are the state’s the lowest vaccinated age groups.

“My suspicion is that we’re not going to have quite as many hospitalizations and deaths as we had in November, December, January, in large part because this is a younger population, but that doesn’t minimize the impact of it,” Weinstein said. “It’s serious.”

With 2,167 cases in the past 24 hours, health experts will now look to see if this is a one-time peak, or if cases will continue upward.

“We’re not sounding all the alarm bells yet, but we’re certainly prepared to if we need to,” Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen said.

Allen is encouraging everyone who isn’t vaccinated yet to push past the misinformation surrounding the vaccine to make an informed decision.

“If you’re making the decision based on the information at hand and it’s solid information, then I wouldn’t fault you for whatever decision you make,” Allen said. “However, if you are making it based on some misinformation, I really push you to get that information correct.”

These doctors said the vaccine and wearing a mask whether or not you are vaccinated are the key steps to getting us out of the pandemic.