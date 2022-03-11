DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Child care centers across the Miami Valley were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loren Nelson, director of operations for Victorum Learning Center, said the cost of supplies increased dramatically.

“In order to properly change an infant, we utilize a barrier on our hands, we utilize gloves, and the price of just gloves quadrupled. So when you’re changing a child at least every two hours with two gloves, the cost just skyrocketed,” Nelson said.

At Rainbow Years, preschool teacher Heather Purvis said these last two years proved to be a challenge.

“The last two years have been really difficult as far as decreasing the children in the classroom and also coming out of the pandemic and keeping quality staff,” Purvis said.

However, more relief is on the way. Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional funding for child care centers across Ohio. An additional $650 million in grant money is being provided from the American Rescue Plan. Combined with the $150 million announced in December 2021, the state is providing a total of $800 million for child care centers.

“The hope is for these grants to help providers keep these doors open, retain and attract teachers, and continue providing essential care for working families and provide excellent care for these children,” Gov. DeWine said.

The money will help with things like new operating costs caused by the pandemic, recruiting and retaining care givers, expanding access to more classrooms and equipment, as well as supporting the mental health and well being of staff and children.

Nelson said this money will be beneficial to the learning center.

“Times are tough and though we’re here to serve the community, we do have a hole to fill in, in terms of business structure. So having any sort of extra funding is going to be a boom for us local businesses,” Nelson said.

While this extra money is welcome news, Purvis knows their work is never finished.

“The most pressing need is the increasing funds for teachers now and in the future, and we hope the state and the federal government continue to invest in our children and our families in the workforce,” Purvis said.