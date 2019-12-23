Miami Valley celebrates the start of Hanukkah

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley celebrated the start of Hanukkah. The Chabad of Greater Dayton kicked off the holiday week with a community menorah lighting and gelt drop.

Children are gifted chocolate coins to symbolize the ancient custom of giving money. This year the gelt drop was done by helicopter and was followed by a giant menorah lighting. The celebration was held at the Dayton Metro Library’s Kettering-Moraine branch.

Rabbi Nachum Nemgel of the Chabad of Greater Dayton says, “Every year we come up with some new innovative idea to excite the kids and the families. This year it will be a Hanukkah gelt drop by helicopter. A helicopter will fly over and drop the gelt and some dreidels and menorahs for the kids to enjoy.”

The party also featured candle-making, music, and traditional Hanukkah treats.

