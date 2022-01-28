DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals are proving to be a boost in business for local bars and restaurants.

Crystal Stafford, the General Manager of Fricker’s in Miamisburg, said business has been great during this Bengals playoff run.

“The last two Saturdays have been awesome. I’ve been in the kitchen helping out a lot, but I still get to hear the screaming from the customers,” Stafford said.

That trend will continue this weekend with the Bengals playing in their first AFC Championship in more than 30 years. Stafford said she is making sure her restaurant is ready for crowds of fans,

“We’ve brought in extra servers, I have extra kitchen staff as well as extra hostesses, so I have one person that is just going to be designated to seating. The other ones are going to be doing to-go orders because I’m sure just as much as dine-in, we’re going to have just as much carry-out as well, business-wise,” Stafford explained.

In Englewood, Bolts Sports Cafe is also getting ready for the game. Jack Mayo, the Owner and Manager of the bar, said he will specials for fans.

“In preparation of a Bengals victory, we’ll have extra staff on hand, we’ll have beer specials and wings specials,” Mayo said.

Although the recent surge in COVID-19 cases forced the restaurant to adjust its hours, Mayo is hoping for a big crowd on Sunday.

“I think everyone in the Miami Valley and southern Ohio is excited. So we’re looking forward to a little boost,” Mayo said.

The excitement can also be felt at Brixx Ice Co. in Downtown Dayton.

“We can’t wait and we’re really happy to part of it and the energy it has created around it is just awesome,” Chris Bhai, the General Manager at Brixx Ice Co., said.

They are welcoming fans with a special, Bengal-themed menu, complete with Cincinnati-style hot dogs and ‘Sloppy Joe Burrow’ sliders. Bhai said they are also beefing up staff to prepare for the crowds.

“We’re bringing in a couple extra servers just to have a full staff and ready for everybody. We want to make sure the people who want to distance can still distance. And we’re going to have it on all the TVs, so we’re excited,” Bhai said.