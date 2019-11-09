Miami Valley author writes new children’s book about Carillon Park eagles

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A piece of recent Dayton history is preserved in a new children’s book.

Viewers may remember the story of Orv and Willa, two bald eagles that nested at Carillon Park earlier this year.

Jim Weller is the unofficial eagle expert at the park. He decided to commemorate the story in a children’s book.

Saturday was the signing event for his first book titled Orv and Willa Find a Home. It’s a children’s book for early elementary-age students.

Weller says, “As a kid I would lay on the hillside thinking if I wanted to see an eagle hard enough it would fly over. This never happened because there were no eagles nesting in Dayton from 1938 to 2008. Now I get to tell the story all the time and the book is just one more way to get the story out there.

Jim Weller says he hopes the story encourages students to appreciate the outdoors and nature.

