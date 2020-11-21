Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association honors caregivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Assocation is honoring caregivers with the help of Boy Scouts from Oakwood. One thousand yellow pinwheel flowers were planted at Levitt Pavilion. 

They represent ten thousand caregivers in the Miami Valley during National Caregivers’ Month. Organizers say it gives people something to see since the organization didn’t have its usual walk this year. 

Walk Director Juliet Glaser says, “Being able to come to a physical promise garden is really meaningful for those folks that are really struggling and fighting this disease and being able to come and have a moment at a garden really touches them.” 

The pinwheels will be displayed until Wednesday. 

