Miami Township, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recognized the work of several public safety officers, including one Miami Township Detective, at his annual Law Enforcement Conference in Columbus.

“There are officers all over Ohio who heroically serve our communities every day and are the backbone of the civil society we all enjoy,” Yost said. “The officers being honored represent the best of those heroes, and I am proud of their dedication to protecting the unprotected,” Yost said.

Seven awards were given out on Tuesday, October 19, a release said. One award, the Mark Losey Distinguished Law Enforcement Service Award, was presented to Detective Todd Comer, of the Miami Township Police Department.

Comer has been a member of the MTPD since 1988, the release said. Detective Comer is described as the “go-to” investigator for intense homicide, child abuse and sexual assault cases.

Comer continues to serve the community outside of working hours, the release said. Comer has volunteered at Dayton-based Ronald McDonald House Charities as a handyman, organizing donations and doing whatever else the leaders and families of sick children needed for over seven years.

Detective Comer spent three years volunteering with the Dayton Victory Project, a faith-based, after-school nonprofit serving disengaged teenage boys in the inner city. While there, he provided meals monthly, with no regard for the personal cost, to around 50 teens, and he stayed after eating to mentor them.

The release says Comer has earned a well-respected reputation among his managers and the youth he served.