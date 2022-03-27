TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a bomb threat Sunday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to the Miami County Courthouse after someone called in a bomb threat to the Miami County Communication Center. The caller alleged there were bombs being placed around the courthouse.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, Troy Police, and Tipp City Police responded and checked the area. The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad also responded and deployed a bomb sniffing dog.

Deputies determined there were no threats. They believe this was a “swatting” type hoax. Deputies are now trying to figure out the origin of the call and identify the caller.