MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about a scam phone call that has been occurring in the Miami Valley.

Deputies have been advised in recent days that an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising that they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond”, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

This is a common scam that has been occurring over the past several years in various forms, the release said. If you receive the call, authorities say you should hang up, and if calls persist, call local law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies and all other government agencies do not solicit money over the phone, Duchak said.