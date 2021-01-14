Miami County seniors age 80 and older can register for COVID-19 vaccine next week

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Public Health is expanding its vaccine efforts.

In a press conference on Thursday, Lisa Henderson Vice-President of Health Initiatives at the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association said, “Our hospitals have worked during Phase 1A to provide over 15,000 first doses in our region, so they are meeting and exceeding the governor’s expectations in terms of completion.”

The county plans to administer 600 doses of the vaccine to people 80 and older Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22. The clinic will be located at the Miami County Public Health Building located at 510 W. Water Street in Troy, Ohio Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

“Our appointments will be set at approx. 5 minutes apart, and anybody coming to the clinic needs to make sure they’re practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask. We want to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” said Nate Bednar, Miami County Public Health’s emergency preparedness coordinator.

There are two ways to set up an appointment. You can register online here and a member of public health will contact you to set up an appointment. You can also call Miami County Public Health’s hotline at 937-573-3461 to schedule.

Officials said they’re eager to begin protecting a population that has had to sacrifice a lot during this pandemic.

“This is a group that has had to experience the greatest loss and probably the greatest disruption in their lives. I know a lot of these folks 80 and over have hunkered down in their houses and have really limited their outside exposure,” said Dennis Propes, Health Commissioner for Miami County Public Health.



“Ohio, just like all of the other states, are only receiving a limited number of the vaccine every week. We want to get those into the arms of everybody and we want to prioritize it to those who are most likely to die without it, and that’s that 80 and over population starting out,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

Kettering Health Network has 100 doses available by appointment only. Upper Valley Medical Center has 400 doses available by appointment only. They expect to give all doses with seven days. Kroger locations in Piqua and Troy have 100 doses available.