TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will have several events leading up to Saturday’s official kick-off of ‘Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the 90s’.

The events leading up to the festival’s official opening begin Friday, Sept. 23 with the 30th Annual Mum Festival Cruise-In at 4 p.m. from First St. to Hyatt St.

The Annual Mum Festival Parade begins on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hyatt St. and Parkwood Avenue. The parade route will continue through the Downtown district ending at the entrance to City Park and the Mum Festival.

The festival officially begins immediately after the parade at the intersection of Third St. and Parkwood Avenue at 10 a.m. and will close at dark.

During the festival, visitors can expect entertainment at the very North end of the park from this years headliner, Zack Attack, a 90s tribute band. Additionally, the Little Miss & Mister Mum competition will take place Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Overall, festivalgoers can expect more than 250 vendors, arts & crafts, treats, merchants, and entertainment throughout the day.

The 20th Annual Mums Kids Land will also return to the festival, which is open to both young and old to have a hands-on entertainment experience.

Tipp City Mum Festival will wrap up Sunday with the Tipp Cup “Vintage Baseball Tournament” at 10 a.m. at the fields North of the Aquatic Center parking lot and the park.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the last day of the festival, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival has been taking place for over 60 years.