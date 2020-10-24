Fountain damaged after someone dumps dish soap into it

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A new fountain at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza has been damaged after someone dumped dish soap into it Friday night.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the soap was dumped into the fountain around 11 p.m. Friday night, causing soap bubbles to fill the fountain and overflow onto the plaza and sidewalks.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the entire fountain is brand new and the dish soap may have damaged the filtration system.

There are no suspects at this time and officials say the county’s IT Department will be checking surveillance footage. The suspect or suspects could be facing criminal mischief or criminal damaging charges.

Miami Valley Today also reports the Troy Fire Department sprayed more than 1,000 gallons of water on the bubbles to allow voters access to the polls Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.