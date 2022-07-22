MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County has been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past several weeks.

Due to this increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Miami County from low to high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework.

As of the week ending July 20, the case rate per 100,000 population is 277.6 for the last 7 days, according to a release.

This is an increase over case rate from the previous week of 157.8 cases per 100,000 population. The rate of new hospitalizations has increased as well to 13.5 admissions per 100,000.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

People are reminded to take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in the area.

When a county is designated at a high level in the CDC’s framework, the following actions are recommended:

Wear a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, learn more about how to protect yourself with additional CDC recommendations for each COVID-19 Community Level.