DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s almost time to lace up your skates and hit the ice rink for some winter fun.

The MetroParks Ice Rink is set to open this November, offering a family-friendly experience for skaters of all ages, according to a release.

The rink is located at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Avenue in Dayton.

Daily admission is $7, and visitors can rent ice skates for $3. Children younger than 3 are free with a paying adult, according to the park.

Opening weekend hours for the rink are:

Friday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Skating lessons are held at the rink throughout the season and cover basic skills that provide the confidence skaters need to feel comfortable on the ice, the release states.

More information on the rink can be found here.