Mercy Health prepares for vaccine arrival

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived on Monday. Eight hospitals, including Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center, will receive their shipments tomorrow.

“This really is the day we’ve been waiting for. It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off but the end now is in sight.” Governor Mike DeWine said as he spoke from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center upon arrival of the first shipment.

Mercy Health is one of only 10 health systems in the state to get the first vaccine shipments.

“We have been going through the dress rehearsal and now it’s the week of the big show,” said Adam Groshans, President of Mercy Health – Springfield.

The hospital is expecting to give all of the initial vaccines over the next five days, with the first one to be administered as early as Tuesday morning.

“It would be as few as 50 but could be as many as 100 on the first day,” said Groshans.

Those first doses given here will be for high-risk healthcare workers within the Springfield market. Groshans said the staff are ready and prepared to begin this process. He said months of planning ahead of this week will help the team handle any surprises that may come up.

“This is a group that I have a high degree of confidence in. We will manage this extremely well and the facility and the community should be proud to be pre-selected to receive this vaccine,” he said.