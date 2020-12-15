Mercy Health nurse becomes first to be vaccinated in the Miami Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Jennifer Kunkle, a cardiovascular ICU nurse at Mercy Health Springfield made history on Tuesday afternoon. She was the first in line to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the Miami Valley.

“It means ‘hope,’ and I hope to be a good example for my community and my family,” she said.

About 100 frontline healthcare workers in the Springfield market were vaccinated Tuesday as 975 vials of the potentially life-saving shot were shipped to the hospital.

“We’ll begin a little slower today, a methodical approach just to make sure that our operations and measures are in good standing. And then we will begin in three shifts per day doing about 300 vaccinations a day,” said Adam Groshans, President of Mercy Health – Springfield.

All 975 doses are expected to be administered by the end of the week.

“Every day we’re going to see more and more of our first-line health workers those people who are exposing their lives and taking chances and protecting us. They’re going to be protected and we’re very excited about that,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

“I hope that others will share in getting it too,” Kunkle said.