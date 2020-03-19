Mercer Health no longer offering drive-thru testing

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercer Health says it will discontinue its drive-thru testing service based on new directives from Gov. Mike Dewine.
On the company’s website, Mercer Health says ” COVID-19 testing is to now be preserved for hospitalized patients and symptomatic hospital workers.”
It adds, ” The COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation and Mercer Health continues to respond proactively while working within the recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
On Wednesday, Mercer Health provided the drive-thru service at Mercer County Fairgrounds, and announced it would be running this service Monday through Friday. Later that day, the company announced it will no longer be utilizing that service.
If you believe you have the coronavirus, you’re asked to call your healthcare provider first.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- How to watch our 3 daily streaming coronavirus updates
- Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
- Toilet paper being stolen from rest stops in Nebraska, officials forced to restrict access
- Montgomery County to detail public assistance programs that can help
- How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?