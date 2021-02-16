Mercer County digging out from storm that triggered Level Three snow emergency

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday many people across the Miami Valley had to dig out from Monday night’s significant snowfall. Mercer County was the only county in the Miami Valley that had to completely shut down the roads for a level three snow emergency.

Sheriff Jeff Grey said he didn’t make that decision lightly, but people listened. “When we went to a level three, we pulled them off the road. And just had them respond when we had a call.” At one point Monday night, the conditions were so challenging Sheriff Grey had to adjust tactics to keep his deputies safe.

During any snow event Sheriff Grey is in constant contact with patrol deputies stationed throughout the county to monitor conditions. “I have them take pictures of the roads and send them to us.” This year he posted some of those photos to social media to help people understand the conditions.

The county EMA had several conference calls with the National Weather Service throughout the day, and says the forecast was spot-on. EMA Director Mike Robbins says, “I’m guessing most of the county we got close to eight inches and with the 30 mph winds it almost made driving impossible after dark.”

And yet there were no major injuries or accidents, though there were several slide-offs. Sheriff Grey says, “We actually had a cruiser that got pulled into the ditch that way, we had to get a wrecker to get our cruiser out.”

The inclement weather forced the county to postpone coronavirus vaccines. They’re currently working to reschedule them.